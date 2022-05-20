Wow...a trailblazer! £9 million pounds to reduce carbon emissions! A new boiler and solar panels! (York Hospital to become eco trailblazer, May 12).
I’m sure that the exhausted and overworked staff and patients, who are waiting for long overdue, much-needed appointments and treatment, are absolutely thrilled to read this news!
Seriously, York Trust - sorry, York & Scarborough Hospitals NHS Teaching Trust - you really need to get your priorities right! Put the patients first and look after your staff.
Julie Preston, Haxby, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel