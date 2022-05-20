Wow...a trailblazer! £9 million pounds to reduce carbon emissions! A new boiler and solar panels! (York Hospital to become eco trailblazer, May 12).

I’m sure that the exhausted and overworked staff and patients, who are waiting for long overdue, much-needed appointments and treatment, are absolutely thrilled to read this news!

Seriously, York Trust - sorry, York & Scarborough Hospitals NHS Teaching Trust - you really need to get your priorities right! Put the patients first and look after your staff.

Julie Preston, Haxby, York