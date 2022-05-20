TEN billionaires and millionaires with links to this region have made the rich list for 2022.

From property to football, duty free shopping to fashion, the richest people in our midst have made their fortunes through a variety of ways.

Not far from York is Paul Sykes who lives in Ripon, North Yorkshire, and is the ninth richest person in Yorkshire and the northeast of England, according to the new Sunday Times Rich List.

The annual list, featured in The Sunday Times Magazine, reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people and families in Britain in its 34th annual edition.

The son of a Yorkshire miner, Mr Sykes left school at 15 and worked as a tyre-fitter before dismantling old buses and selling the engines to the Far East.

He ventured into property development, building Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre, and ran a hugely successful internet business.

His fortune currently stands at £775m which is up by £5m.

Topping the region's list is Frasers Group owner Mike Ashley, 57, the former owner of Newcastle United who sold the football club in October for £305 million.

He has seen his personal fortune rise by £277m in the past year. Now worth £2.995 billion making him the 59th wealthiest person in the UK, he owns 58.44 per cent of Frasers Group.

Worth £2.53 billion, French-born Tony Murray first bought Nu-Swift, a Leeds manufacturer of fire extinguishers, in 1982.

He now chairs London Security plc, the fire protection business based in Elland, West Yorkshire.

Aged 102, he is the oldest person among the 250 entrants in the 2022 UK Rich List.

Bagging third place is Robert Miller, along with his daughter, Princess Marie-Chantal and wider family, with a £2.2bn fortune made in duty-free shopping, fashion and finance.

Mr Miller also owns the 36,000-acre Gunnerside Estate in Yorkshire, which is one of the largest sporting country estates in Great Britain.

Andy Currie and John Reece, directors of the chemicals and energy giant Ineos and both Cambridge university graduates, also feature among the seven billionaires in the north’s Rich List.

Mr Currie, 66, who hails from Doncaster, is now worth £2.118 billion.

Mr Reece, 65, who was brought up in Sunderland, has seen his fortune drop to £2.107 billion based on his Ineos stake.

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

East-Yorkshire-based businessman Malcolm Healey, and family, is in sixth place, with the founder of the fast-growing UK retailer, Wren Kitchens, boasting a £1.35bn fortune.

Mr Healey bought Warter Priory, a 12,000-acre estate near Pocklington, in 1998, reportedly beating rivals Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John to the £40m purchase.

Next in the ranking is Lord Kirkham, the founder of sofa retailer DFS, and his family, who made their £1.14bn in furniture and investments.

Rounding off the top ten are founders of the Morrisons supermarket chain William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family, with £927m, in eighth position.

After Paul Sykes in ninth place, Carol Healey and her family round off the top ten, with a fortune of £750m, having made her riches in property.

The list is published today, Friday, online at thesundaytimes.co.uk/richlist and will be in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday, May 22.

There are 177 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, up six from 2021, a year-on-year increase that is also a record.

