MORE than 100 young people from Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers Groups in the York area gathered for a presentation ceremony of bronze, silver, gold, diamond and platinum awards.

On Friday May 6, the awards were presented by the Sheriff of York Councillor Ashley Mason JP and the Lady Sheriff at Askham Bryan College.

The different awards were presented to all the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Sea Scouts and Explorers who had achieved the top awards for their age group - and 12 Young Leaders officially received their Young Leader Belts after completing the leadership development programme for 14-18 year olds and helping out at local Scout Groups.

Speaking after the event earlier this month, the Sheriff of York said: "It was an honour for Danielle and I to present over 120 scouts with their badges and awards on Friday evening."

To gain their prizes, the young people had to complete all the Challenge Awards for their age group, as well as other activity badges either with their Scout Group or independently at home.

Many of the activities involved getting young people helping to protect the environment or improving their local community - and developing important life skills along the way.

Some of the young people had actually qualified for their awards one or even two years ago, but they were forced to wait very patiently to get their awards as no presentation ceremonies took place in either 2020 or 2021 due to the restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were also prizes for the Scout Groups that had achieved the most awards proportionate to their size. The Grey Wolf Cup was won by Elvington Scout Group, for the highest number of awards in all of the different categories in relation to the size of the group.

Annie, from Elvington Scout Group, said: "I felt very happy and proud when we all had to go up and get the cup - and the Sheriff and his Lady were very friendly."

Meanwhile, fellow-Scout Niamh, said: "I am very proud of our group and it was lovely to be rewarded with the trophy for all the work we did."

Across the York area, there are more than 2000 young people within the local Scout Groups, plus over 400 more on the waiting lists who are unable to join due to inadequate capacity and adult volunteers.

A spokesperson for Scout Groups said: "Can you help? You do not have to become a leader - you could help with all the essential behind the scenes activities such as making teas, shopping for camps, joining your local Scout Group committee or helping with fund raising. Whatever your talent, we can use it."

To find out more, visit the Scouts website.