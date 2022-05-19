PRINCESS Anne will be in York today to take the salute during a Freedom of York Parade by 2 Signal Regiment.
The regiment will be exercising its right to march through the City of York bearing arms, with bayonets fixed.
The parade will start at 11.10am in Deangate and then make its way down Duncombe Place, Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate and Coney Street, before coming back along Blake Street.
A spokesperson said the Princess, who is the Royal Signals Colonel-in-Chief, would be taking the salute.
"This is a unique occasion and it is hoped that members of the Armed Forces Community and friends will join in the celebrations, by providing the Officers and Soldiers of 2 Signal Regiment encouragement along the marching route," they added.
