PRINCESS Anne was in York today to take the salute during a Freedom of York Parade by 2 Signal Regiment.
Crowds gathered in Duncombe Place, near York Minster, as the regiment exercised its right to march through the City of York bearing arms, with bayonets fixed.
The parade started in Deangate and then make its way into Duncombe Place, where the Princess inspected and spoke to the troops.
It then was due to wind along Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate and Coney Street, before coming back along Blake Street.
A spokesperson said the Princess, who is the Royal Signals Colonel-in-Chief, would be taking the salute.
"This is a unique occasion and it is hoped that members of the Armed Forces Community and friends will join in the celebrations, by providing the Officers and Soldiers of 2 Signal Regiment encouragement along the marching route," they added.
The Princess is later due to make a private visit to the Minster, where she will be able to view progress on a statue of her mother, The Queen, which is due to be installed in an empty niche at the West Front of the cathedral in the autumn.
More to follow.
