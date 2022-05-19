A NORTH YORKSHIRE brewer has launched a new beer to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Isaac Poad, based at Husthwaite near York, have crafted an ale, LXX, to mark the occasion.

The ale has been blended from British hops that the brewer say, “perfectly complement the malty backbone from the Yorkshire barley”.

A spokesperson for the brewer described the beer as: “A regal, reliable, honest and majestic traditional golden ale with a modern twist in honour of the historic royal event.”

Simon Cockerill, Isaac Poad’s Managing Director said: “We’re really excited to launch our newest beer into the market in celebration of such a special, historic royal occasion.

“We really hope our customers, both new and old, will love it as much as we do and enjoy it part of this summer’s celebrations.”

The beer is available to buy online, as well as in a number of pubs, bars and restaurants around the region.