With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to cause concern for families across the UK, we have looked at the best ways to save money on your weekly shop as part of our Your Money Matters campaign.

The average price of weekly food shops is on the rise as monthly wage packets are stretched even further.

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade, figures show.

Food inflation remained the key driver behind higher prices, particularly for fresh food, which has been impacted by poor harvests, both in the UK and globally.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

So as part of our campaign to help you save money, here are five ways you can cut your weekly food shop costs.

Don't go shopping without a list or meal plan

According to the Money Advice Service, people who make a list are three times less likely to overspend than those who don’t.

Get your pen and paper out (or use your phone) and jot down everything you need for the week ahead. Plan it down to a tee, including ingredients for each meal you plan to cook. It’s important to stick to your list and avoid throwing in any extras, to avoid splurging.

Never shop on an empty stomach

It always helps to do your shopping after you’ve had a meal. If your stomach’s rumbling, there’s a high chance you’ll give in to the hunger pangs and chuck some tempting treats in the trolley.

Of course, it’s fine to treat yourself, but try to factor them in on your list, to curb impulse buying.

Head to the frozen aisle for vegetables

Fresh fruit and vegetables are great - but if you’re on a tight budget, you can still get your five-a-day in frozen form.

Also, if you’re getting a week’s worth of food in one go, buying frozen stuff means you'll have fewer problems with food going off before you use it. Plus, research shows that fresh foods lose vitamins and minerals over time whilst freezing them preserves nutrients.

Use loyalty cards

It’s a good idea to shop around, but at the same time, loyalty can pay off. Loyalty cards can help you to rack up points at your favourite supermarket, which can lead to some juicy savings.

Just make sure no deals persuade you into buying something you wouldn't normally purchase.

Save up to 38%

We all have our favourite brands. But with the likes of Aldi winning awards for their own alcohol, grocery, and baby ranges, it is worth ditching the pricey brands.

In 2021, Which? revealed Aldi as the cheapest supermarket of the year, with a basket of 22 branded and unbranded goods costing £24.03. This is 38% cheaper than Waitrose, at £33.06.