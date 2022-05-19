UPDATED 8AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road this morning (May 19).
There are reports of an accident on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire in the northbound carriageway near junction 46, the B1224 Racecourse Approach for Wetherby.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers not on the route are asked to avoid it if at all possible.
More to follow.
