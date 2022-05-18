YORK City has apologised to fans who missed out after queuing for tickets for Saturday's play-off final against Boston United.
The club said no one thought it would have a sell-out crowd in its first season at the LNER Community Stadium, and it was exploring options to be put in place before future high-profile games where demand outweighed supply,
It said that after receiving feedback from supporters who encountered problems attempting to purchase tickets, it wanted to provide an explanation and assure them it would not happen again.
It said season ticket holders were given a priority window of 24 hours to purchase their tickets. When tickets went on general sale, it experienced an unexpected demand with website queues of over an hour for online sales and a physical line down towards the supermarkets at the stadium. "This led to the temporary suspension of online sales to serve those waiting in person and the remaining tickets were sold out in under an hour."
It apologised for inconvenience caused to online purchasers and fans who queued down the street for a considerable time and missed out.
