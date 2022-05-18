TWO men and a woman have been arrested during drugs raids in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they were acting on information provided by members of the public and executed two drugs warrants in the city at the weekend.
The York outer Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Operational Support Unit executed the warrants simultaneously on Lowther Terrace on Saturday morning (May 14).
Several large holdalls containing what is believed to be a Class B drug were found and seized. Extensive searches were conducted at both addresses and several offensive weapons were also recovered.
A 24-year-old man, 42-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing and supplying a class-b drug and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place. They were interviewed and have since been released under investigation.
Inspector Lee Pointon from the Neighbourhood policing team said: “In total we estimate that around 30kg of what is suspected to be cannabis was seized, this is a significant find for the team.
“Members of the public should be reassured that we will take all information provided to u u seriously and where appropriate take action.”
