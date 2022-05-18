POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident where money was removed from a cash machine.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at Asda on Bower Street in Harrogate at 10.23am on Sunday, May 1.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect removed £150 cash that they had not withdrawn from an ATM machine.
"Police are not aware of any attempt that has been made to return the cash to its owner.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1131 Jacobs or email katie.jacobs@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220073603 when passing on information."
