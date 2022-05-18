A WELL-KNOWN York businesswoman who worked with Kay Mellor, has paid tribute to the award-winning writer.

Sheryl Popplewell, of Fulford Flowers, and her husband Wayne, are known for her big-budget commissions, from celebrity weddings to film premieres.

Clients have included Elton John, Julie Walters, Rita Ora, Michael Ball, Paloma Faith and Eva Longoria, of Desperate Housewives fame.

And, Sheryl says, she has also worked with Kay on a number of occasions.

It was announced yesterday that Kay, best known for writing series including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, died at the age of 71 on Sunday.

Speaking on social media, Sheryl said: "I'm so saddened to hear of the loss of writing genius Kay Mellor.

"We were lucky enough to work with her on several of her TV productions, Fat Friends the musical and her own personal special occasions.

"We feel privileged to have seen her in action and her most amazing genuine personality shone through.

"She set up a real flower cart in the middle of Leeds for one of her TV productions and we had an influx of real customers trying to buy the set flowers."