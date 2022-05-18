POLICE are looking to track down a thief who stole waste cooking oil drums.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Chapel Haddlesey, Selby.

They say the man was involved in the theft of a large quantity of waste cooking oil in drums.

The theft happened in the car park of The Jug Inn public house on Hirst Road, Selby, at 2.35pm on 12 April, 2022.

A white Ford Transit Connect van was used to transport the stolen items.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe the man will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1864 Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220061678 when passing on information.