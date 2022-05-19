A GROWING will among clients to have more control over their assets has led a York solicitors' firm to expand into new premises to meet demand.

Guest Walker has taken on 22 Pavement to house its life planning team which has doubled in size over the last 24 months.

The rising demand for life planning services has been fuelled during the pandemic by current and new clients wishing to have more say over their assets and future decisions that can be made on their behalf.

These services include wills, trusts, probate and powers of attorney.

Alongside the move to new premises, a new senior appointment has been made to the firm’s commercial property department, with Abigail Mitchell joining the team as a senior solicitor.

Abigail who has been based in York for most of her career has a wealth of experience in commercial property acquisitions and disposals across the office, retail, industrial and leisure sectors in Yorkshire and beyond.

Abigail said: “I’m delighted to be joining such a thriving team at Guest Walker with a fantastic reputation for providing expert advice to a wide range of clients in the commercial sector.

"My experience in the local commercial property market will be invaluable as the demand for our services continues to grow.”

The commercial property team has also been strengthened by Jade Cooper, who recently qualified as a commercial property solicitor after completing her training contract at the firm, and by the appointment of Eliza Kiepserszo and Hannah Adams as paralegals.

The team of six solicitors plus support staff works with a wide range of developers, commercial landlords, tenants and business owners on diverse projects both locally and nationally, including shops, hotels, cafes, restaurants and pubs.

John Walker, director at Guest Walker, said: “As we continue to grow to meet demand, we are committed to staying true to the ethos on which the company was founded – that of offering a truly personal service and advice to our clients across a wide spectrum of legal matters.

"We are delighted to expand into the new premises, consolidating on our ability to serve our client base from the city centre and to welcome Abigail, Jade, Eliza and Hannah to our commercial property team."

Guest Walker & Co was formed in 1981 by John Guest, with John Walker becoming a director in 1984.

Since then it has grown to become a leading property law firm in York with its services comprising residential conveyancing, commercial property and wills, trusts and probate.

Based in the centre of York for more than 40 years, Guest Walker acts for a number of high-profile clients, offering a complete service for small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships and individuals across Yorkshire, and the rest of the UK.