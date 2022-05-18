POLICE have put out a warning to people to think before calling 101 after a bizarre call today.

North Yorkshire Police say someone called the 101 non-emergency line not to report a theft or a burglary, but instead to tell the operator that their plumber had gone and they couldn't turn the heating down.

A police spokesman said: "Folks, we realise it's a lovely day, and having your radiators on full blast is hardly ideal, but this really isn't a police matter.

"Dealing with inappropriate calls like these ties up valuable staff time."