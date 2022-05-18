AN MP has pleaded with the Prime Minister to stop the plans for an asylum seeker reception centre near York.

Thirsk & Malton Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake challenged Boris Johnson over the proposals for the former RAF Linton on Ouse base during Prime Minister's Questions in the Common today.

He said Thirsk and Malton had welcomed asylum seekers from all parts of the world, including Syria and the Ukraine.

“But the government’s plans, just announced, from the 31st of May, will see up to 1500 non detained young single males from different parts of the world in a base at the centre of a small rural village of 600 people, children, all the way through to elderly residents, a village without streetlights, without a police presence,"he said.

"It will devastate the community. It will devastate house prices, which will plummet and the residents of the village will not feel safe to leave their homes alone.

"Will my Right Honourable friend, please, on behalf of the community, please stop these plans.”

Mr Johnson said the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, was engaging with Mr Hollinrake and others locally about the use of the site, adding: "I would I hear loud and clear what he’s had to say indeed, I’m the recipient of many of his intercessions on this on this matter and I understand the strength of the strength of feeling in his constituency."

He said he was sure there would be further meetings between the MP and the Home Office about what could be done."