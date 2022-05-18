A MAN has had his bag and wallet stolen by two teenagers who threatened to us violence to take them.
The incident happened close to the double mini roundabouts on Hookstone Chase in Harrogate at around 6pm on Tuesday (May 17) and involved two teenage boys threatening violence in order to steal a bag and wallet from a man.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are asking that local residents check any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the suspects around the time of the incident.
"The suspects are described as teenage white males both wearing a grey tracksuit, one of these males may have had dark coloured hair," a spokesperson for police said.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.Griffiths@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 741 Griffiths.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 1222008439 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
