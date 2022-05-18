THIEVES have struck at a North Yorkshire village farm.

North Yorkhire Police say a Kubota Compact b7100 tractor was stolen from farm land on Weeton Lane in Weeton near Harrogate at 2.10am on May 12.

The force say is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Kubota Compact b7100 tractor which was taken Picture: North Yorkshire Police

A police spokesman said: "In particular, we are appealing for information about any vehicles seen driving on Weeton Lane on the date and specified period and any sightings of the tractor.

"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chloe Kinnear.

"You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220081066."