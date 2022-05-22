THE pandemic put paid to many couples' wedding plans - including York duo Nicola and Mark.

The couple, from Woodthorpe, York, had to postpone their wedding three times before finally tying the knot last month at Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Linton, Wetherby.

Nicola said: "Our first wedding was planned for April 2020, then it was moved to September 2020, then to April 2021 and then finally to April 2022.

"By postponing it a couple of years we lost some suppliers as our original cake maker closed her business down and we spent £1,000 on stationery because we had to keep changing the invitations."

But the couple finally managed to get married in front of 60 friends and family last month - with 20 more joining for the evening - with donations going to the Dogs Trust, a charity close to their heart.

Here is Nicola and Mark's story:

When did you get married?

April 28 2022

Where did you get married?

Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Linton, Wetherby

Where did you have your reception?

Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Linton, Wetherby

How did you meet?

Rather not say!

Tell us about the proposal

Mark proposed on Christmas day five years ago by hiding the engagement ring inside the branches of the Christmas tree. When I found it and opened the box he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.

Nicola and Mark on their wedding day

What did you both wear?

Mark wore a grey suit with waistcoat, pink tie and pink pocket square. I wore an ivory lace wedding dress with sparkles added underneath the lace for extra bling. I also wore white trainers which I decorated with diamontes and pearls.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Instead of wedding favours for our guests we made a donation to The Dogs Trust and each guest received a badge. All of the tables were names after dogs that had been rehomed from The Dogs Trust and we had a large banner made with a little 'happily ever after' story. All the guests loved this idea and it was a great talking point.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

The date of the April 28 was our FOURTH wedding date! We were originally supposed to be married in April 2020 and had to keep postponing and moving the date.

The cake

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

Everyone that attended made is really special. We couldn't point out any specific person as everyone was amazing and helpful.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We plan to go away somewhere exotic at the end of the year perhaps in the Caribbean. After the wedding we had a 'mini moon' in Fuerteventura for a week to wind down from all of the wedding excitement and have some time alone as husband and wife.

---

