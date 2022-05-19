TONY HADLEY will perform in York this weekend.

The former Spandau Ballet lead singer will perform at York’s Barbican on Sunday (May 22).

Sunday’s gig is part of a UK solo tour celebrating Hadley’s 40-year career in music.

The singer is set to perform songs from his solo career, along with Spandau Ballet hits including, “Through the Barricades”, “True” and “Gold.”

There will also be a VIP meet and greet before the show where some fans will be able to meet Tony.

This will be the first time the singer has played in York in 10 years.

As reported by The Press, Tony Hadley last performed in York at the Racecourse, as part of an “Eighties icons” performance in 2012.

More information and tickets can be found on York Barbican’s website: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/tony-hadley/