ANY fan found in possession of a flare while trying to enter York's LNER Community Stadium on Saturday will be refused entry, removed from the ground and banned from attending future York City matches.

And anyone invading the pitch during or after the play-off final against Boston United will face ejection, a future ban and possible prosecution as part of a zero-tolerance stance by the club and North Yorkshire Police.

The force has also revealed that it is increasing the number of officers on duty in York on Saturday, when footfall is expected to increase across the city because of the match and a simultaneous meeting at York Racecourse.

Flares were thrown, the pitch invaded and seats damaged at City's play-off eliminator against Chorley last week.

The force and club said in a statement that they were aware that during recent home fixtures at the Monks Cross ground, a small minority of spectators had acted 'inappropriately, and at times inexcusably, and they would be working together on a joint approach to ensure the safety of all attending Saturdays promotional final.

They said: "Under no circumstances will behaviour that causes alarm or distress towards others be tolerated. Stewards will be working with officers to ensure that every spectator can enjoy the game in a safe environment."

They said anyone found attempting to enter the ground in possession of any flares, smoke devices or other pyrotechnics would be refused entry, removed from the ground and banned from attending future York City matches.

Spectators would also be encouraged to make use of amnesty bins at the stadium, which would give them the chance to dispose of any items which might be used in an anti-social way.

York Chief Inspector Fiona Willey, of North Yorkshire Police, said events planned for Saturday would significantly increase footfall across the city. "As well as the usual residents and tourists, we are expecting to see large crowds at both York Races and the York City football match," she said.

“In preparation for the anticipated higher demand we have increased the number of officers that we will deploy on Saturday. As part of the planned response members of the public should expect to see high visibility patrols across the city. They should be reassured that this is in place so we can ensure the safety of all.”

York City manager John Askey issued this message to fans:“Games like these don’t come around very often. We have a chance to win promotion on our home soil. It is now time for everyone to unite as a collective and spur our team on to give them the best chance of succeeding.

“Whilst doing so I would ask each one of you to show respect for each other and behave in a way that is fitting of a York fan.

“Please enjoy and help to make it a great and memorable occasion for all the right reasons."