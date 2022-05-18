A SINGER songwriter from York has released an unheard material co-penned with Bee Gees legend, Robin Gibb.

Alistair Griffin has released a special collection of songs in memory of his musical mentor.

Since being discovered on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, Alistair has gained a reputation for writing anthems to accompany TV's big sporting moments, from Just Drive for Sky Sports' Formula One coverage to The Road for Le Grand Depart for the Tour de France in 2014.

He found a musical mentor in Robin Gibb - who was one of the Fame Academy judges - and the North Yorkshire singer-songwriter has released a collection of songs, both digitally and on CD, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Robin’s death.

Robin championed Alistair throughout Fame Academy, regularly praising his voice and delivery. Indeed, so impressed was Robin that upon conclusion of the series, in which Alistair reached the final, he invited him to duet on a re-recording of a Bee Gees song, “My Lover’s Prayer”.

Released as a double A-side single with Alistair’s own composition Bring It On, it went on to reach Number 5 on the UK singles chart. Alistair also went on the road with Robin, performing My Lover’s Prayer alongside him on the Magnet Tour of Germany in 2005.

Alistair said: “Getting to work with Robin was an amazing experience - not everyone gets to write with a Bee Gee.

“Forever Today is one of my most treasured songs. It’s sat unreleased and unheard for years and now I think it’s time for people to hear it.”

The poignant Forever Today was intended as the title track of a film but, in the end, the director decided not to use it. Instead, it has remained unreleased and unheard, apart from a demo version teased on Alistair’s Facebook page.

But now it’s to get the public airing it deserves – and it’s hoped Bee Gees fans will rally behind this collector’s item as Robin’s wonderful words and music are heard again.

The collection of songs, described as a tribute to the legendary Bee Gee, will also feature an unreleased track, co-written by Alistair and Robin, called Forever Today.

The tracks were released on May 16 – ten years after Robin sadly passed away, aged 63, after a courageous cancer battle.