YORK City manager John Askey has spoken of his disappointment at the decision to cut the crowd capacity at this Saturday's play-off final - comparing it to VAR decisions on penalties.
The LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross will have a sell-out crowd of 7,500 for the match against Boston United, instead of its usual 8,500 capacity, at the request of the city's Safety Advisory Group, which involves City of York Council and the three emergency services.
The move follows 'disgraceful' scenes at a play-off eliminator match last week, in which seats were damaged, fans invaded the pitch and flares were thrown.
Mr Askey said he didn't think a thousand extra fans 'would have made any difference to whether there is going to be trouble or not,' and then claimed:“But if you let somebody have a say then they tend to use it, don’t they?
"It’s a bit like VAR, if you give them a say in a penalty decision, they tend to say it’s a penalty decision whether it is or not.
“I suppose it’s the council who have had their say and if you give a council their say, there’s usually a response and it’s usually a negative one, isn’t it?”
The Press has offered the council opportunity to respond to the manager's comments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel