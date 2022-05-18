YORK City manager John Askey has spoken of his disappointment at the decision to cut the crowd capacity at this Saturday's play-off final - comparing it to VAR decisions on penalties.

The LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross will have a sell-out crowd of 7,500 for the match against Boston United, instead of its usual 8,500 capacity, at the request of the city's Safety Advisory Group, which involves City of York Council and the three emergency services.