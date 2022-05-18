THREE more Covid deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 943.

There have been 15 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 98 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 117,445.

The dates of death range from January 19 - May 17.

The families of those who have passed have been informed.