A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a knife outside a takeaway this morning (May 18).
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out at shortly after 12.30am today to Flaxley Road in Selby near the Balti House, after reports a woman had been attacked with a knife.
A police spokesman said: "The woman was assisted by two members of the public in the area before emergency services arrived and we are appealing for them to come forward as key witnesses, as we believe they could have key information which will assist the investigation.
"The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and is in a stable condition."
A 25-year-old Selby man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.
If you witnessed the incident or helped the woman before emergency services arrived or if you have any other information that would assist the investigation, please get in touch with police by emailing: CID York@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for York CID quoting reference number 12220084582.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article