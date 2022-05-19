In your piece “Campaigners say they will fight on for cycle lane in Piccadilly, York (Press online, May17) you quote Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, as asking officers to ‘look into maximising blue badge parking’ in Piccadilly.
This will be the same Cllr D’Agorne and officers that have successfully excluded Blue Badge holders from the city centre since June 2020?
I won’t hold my breath over any increase in Blue Badge parking then!
This is just more weasel words from the York’s ableist exclusionary council.
Name and address supplied
