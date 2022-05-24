WE are bringing you double delight in this week's round up of new babies in York.
A big hello to York twins Oliver James and Eliza Jane who were born on March 3.
Other new babies we are meeting this week are: Ethan Jack Robert Collier, Luna Ann Louise Bushby-Moore, Thomas David John Taylor, Samuel Peter Daniel Duffy, Orlaith Tracy Hannah O'Ryan, Xyla-Rae Richardson, and Archie Chester Richards.
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.
We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.
If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story.
You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Time to meet this week's new babies of York:
---
Oliver James and Eliza Jane
Baby's date of birth?
3/3/2022
Baby's weight?
3.14 and 4.09
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Charley McMann and Mark Hallett
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Twins born at 35 +1.
---
Ethan Jack Robert Collier
Baby's date of birth?
24/4/2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
Scarborough
Full name of parent(s)?
Victoria Douglas and John- Paul Collier
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Malton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induction and in the end very quick birth.
---
READ MORE: Are these York's most unusual baby names?
READ MORE: "My baby was born in 9 minutes in the ambulance"
Luna Ann Louise Bushby-Moore
Baby's date of birth?
16/03/2022
Baby's weight?
8lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Katie Moore and Josh Bushby
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was induced a week earlier than planned.
---
Thomas David John Taylor
Baby's date of birth?
25/4/22
Baby's weight?
10.1lb
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Richard and Kate Taylor
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Rawcliffe, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Beautiful water birth, cannot thank the incredible team at York Hospital enough for the best possible birth experience.
---
Samuel Peter Daniel Duffy
Baby's date of birth?
2nd May 2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 14oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Zoe and Christopher Duffy
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born on May Day in a 40-minute labour
---
Orlaith Tracy Hannah O'Ryan
Baby's date of birth?
11/5/22
Baby's weight?
7lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lucy Heels and Stephen O'Ryan
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
A rollercoaster - two days of early labour and mild contractions, then just four hours between waters breaking and baby arriving!
---
Xyla-Rae Richardson
Baby's date of birth?
02.05.2022
Baby's weight?
8Ib 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Libby Shaw and Ryan Richardson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was a very long wait from when I went into hospital but she was so worth the wait.
---
Archie Chester Richards
Baby's date of birth?
30/04/22
Baby's weight?
6lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Claire & Larry
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induced a week early.
---
Please send us a photo of your new baby - you can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here