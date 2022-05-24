WE are bringing you double delight in this week's round up of new babies in York.

A big hello to York twins Oliver James and Eliza Jane who were born on March 3.

Other new babies we are meeting this week are: Ethan Jack Robert Collier, Luna Ann Louise Bushby-Moore, Thomas David John Taylor, Samuel Peter Daniel Duffy, Orlaith Tracy Hannah O'Ryan, Xyla-Rae Richardson, and Archie Chester Richards.

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.

We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.

Time to meet this week's new babies of York:

---

Oliver James and Eliza Jane

Eliza Jane and Oliver James Hallett

Baby's date of birth?

3/3/2022

Baby's weight?

3.14 and 4.09

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Charley McMann and Mark Hallett

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Twins born at 35 +1.

---

Ethan Jack Robert Collier

Ethan

Baby's date of birth?

24/4/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough

Full name of parent(s)?

Victoria Douglas and John- Paul Collier

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Malton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induction and in the end very quick birth.

---

Luna Ann Louise Bushby-Moore

Luna

Baby's date of birth?

16/03/2022

Baby's weight?

8lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Katie Moore and Josh Bushby

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Was induced a week earlier than planned.

---

Thomas David John Taylor

Thomas

Baby's date of birth?

25/4/22

Baby's weight?

10.1lb

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Richard and Kate Taylor

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Rawcliffe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Beautiful water birth, cannot thank the incredible team at York Hospital enough for the best possible birth experience.

---

Samuel Peter Daniel Duffy

Samuel

Baby's date of birth?

2nd May 2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Zoe and Christopher Duffy

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born on May Day in a 40-minute labour

---

Orlaith Tracy Hannah O'Ryan

Orlaith

Baby's date of birth?

11/5/22

Baby's weight?

7lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lucy Heels and Stephen O'Ryan

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Huntington

Anything unusual about the birth?

A rollercoaster - two days of early labour and mild contractions, then just four hours between waters breaking and baby arriving!

---

Xyla-Rae Richardson

Xyla

Baby's date of birth?

02.05.2022

Baby's weight?

8Ib 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Libby Shaw and Ryan Richardson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Was a very long wait from when I went into hospital but she was so worth the wait.

---

Archie Chester Richards

Archie

Baby's date of birth?

30/04/22

Baby's weight?

6lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Claire & Larry

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced a week early.

---

