MEET Xyla, Luna and Orlaith - are these the most unusual girls' names in York?
Each week, parents send us in photos of their new babies. And we love sharing them with readers.
This week, we received three gorgeous photos of beautiful baby girls - each with an usual name.
Our trio are called Xyal, Luna and Orlaith - and we wondered are these York's most unusual baby names?
We would love to hear about other York babies with names that stand out from the crowd.
So if you have given your baby an unusual name, please get in touch.
Click here to send us your baby's photo and all the details straight to our newsroom.
Figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed the most popular names for babies born in York and Ryedale during the pandemic.
Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales for the eighth year in a row in 2020, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the fifth year in succession.
Parents aged 35 and over continued to choose more traditional names, while younger parents opted for more modern and shortened names, the Office for National Statistics said.
George came in first place for boys names in York.
Baby boys from Ryedale were most likely to be called Oliver in 2020.
Ella and Matilda were the most favoured girls names in Ryedale. Olivia and Isla jointly took the top spot for girls names in York.
Meanwhile - time to find out more about York's new arrivals -Xyal, Luna and Orlaith
---
Luna Ann Louise Bushby-Moore
Baby's date of birth?
16/03/2022
Baby's weight?
8lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Katie Moore and Josh Bushby
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was induced a week earlier than planned
---
Orlaith Tracy Hannah O'Ryan
Baby's date of birth?
11/5/22
Baby's weight?
7lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lucy Heels and Stephen O'Ryan
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
A rollercoaster - 2 days of early labour & mild contractions, then just 4 hours between waters breaking and baby arriving!
---
Xyla-Rae Richardson
Baby's date of birth?
02.05.2022
Baby's weight?
8Ib 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Libby Shaw and Ryan Richardson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was a very long wait from when I went into hospital but she was so worth the wait.
---
