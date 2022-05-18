COFFEE chain Costa plans a move at the out-of-town Monks Cross shopping centre on the edge of York.

The company has applied to City of York Council for signage and livery in one of the pods at the shopping centre at Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.

The work, to the site in front of River Island, would include a dozen various signs, plus three parasols.

Costa already has a cafe at Monks Cross, which would close, of their pod plans was approved.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that we are moving our Costa Coffee store to a new location on Monks Cross Shopping Park, York, with the new store set to open in late August 2022.

"All team members from the current Costa Coffee store situated on the retail park will move to the new store when it opens. We look forward to sharing further details of this new store opening in due course.”

The relocation should help fill the pods, which were created after a refurbishment of the centre. Existing operators include Greggs, Cooplands and Holland & Barrett.

Claire's also announced plans for one of the standalone kiosks earlier this year.