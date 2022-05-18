AN arresting development looks set to see a former police station throw open its doors in a whole new guise next month.

Northallerton’s former police station is set to go from constabulary to hostelry with general manager Jules Gibson officially opening the doors to the new The Northallerton Inn on Monday, June 6 at 12 noon with the official opening being carried out by Inspector Sarah Sanderson who served as inspector and temporary chief inspector during the building’s time as a police station.

It follows a multi-million pound redevelopment by owners, hospitality specialists, The Inn Collection Group.

And instead of being behind them, customers will be able to order their favourite drinks and tasty dishes at the bar of the pub with rooms which will be open daily with food served from 7.30am until 9pm.

General manager Jules Gibson

Jules said: “The transformation is absolutely arresting. We can’t wait to see people’s reactions when they come in.

“The Northallerton Inn will be a place that’s known for great food with wonderful drinks all served in a lovely, laid-back environment. We want people to come in and feel relaxed with friends, family and colleagues in an inclusive, home-from-home environment. We’re also dog friendly, too.

“There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation about a fresh, new addition to the High Street that will compliment other businesses in the town. We’re really looking forward to being part of Northallerton and the community. We have a cracking team of staff on board who have a massive skill set – we’re all excited to be working here and welcoming customers in to eat, drink and stay with us.”

As well as being an eatery and bar, the building has 30 bedrooms including some within the former custody suite where builders had to overcome challenges including reinforced walls and repurposing jail cells.

Jules said: “There were some challenges during the renovation to overcome but the end result is spectacular – The Northallerton Inn is definitely a place you’d choose to spend time in now.”

Jules is the third generation of her family to work in the hospitality sector and says she has ‘pubs in her blood’. Before joining The Northallerton Inn she ran pubs across the south east of England with her last port of call being famous riverside pub The Anchor in Cambridge, where Pink Floyd performed during the 1960s.

She said: “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and welcoming them in and hearing their stories about the building which was a police station for 30 years and a Local Authority office and public library before that.

“We are going to create a memory book and would love people who remember the building from its former past to share their stories. We promise we won’t be judgemental.”

The opening of The Northallerton Inn follows an 18-month redevelopment project by The Inn Collection Group who purchased the Grade II listed building in 2020. The building had previously been empty since North Yorkshire Police services were moved to new Force headquarters at Alverton Court in 2017.

The Inn Collection Group also owns The Black Swan at Helmsley, The Stables at Whitby and The Dean Court in York as well as The St George in Harrogate, The Ripon Spa Hotel in Ripon and The Dower House in Knaresborough which are currently being refurbished.

The group, which has twice been named Best Pub Employer in the national Publican Awards, has inns in Northumberland, the Lake District, County Durham, North Tyneside, Wearside, Lancashire and North Wales.