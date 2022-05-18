A fast-growing burger chain plans to add more meat to a York street.

Fat Hippo is seeking planning approval to renovate the former Café Rouge at 52 Low Petergate, which is currently operated by Jimmy’s, and is in the same street as the Five Guys burger restaurant.

Jimmy’s, a rock-and-roll themed restaurant, opened last year and is owned by brothers Jimmy and George Craig.Recently, the pair announced plans to move to a proposed 500-capacity music venue at the former Fibbers in Toft Green.

Fat Hippo began in Newcastle in 2010 and now operates ten venues across Britain, with the nearest in Leeds, plus four concessions. This month, it announced plans for nine more venues, creating 200 jobs.

Its application to City of York Council includes removing internal walls for more open plan seating, repainting the shopfront black and erecting new signs.

It concluded: “The proposals clearly relate to a building of special architectural and historical interest, within a historical setting, however we believe that the positives outweigh any potential harm in relation to the asset and wider conservation area.

"The proposal will aid in conserving and enhancing the viability of the building. The proposals could be viewed as natural progression and evolution of a historic heritage asset.”