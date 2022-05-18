THREE men were jailed and a fourth given a suspended prison sentence at York Magistrates Court recently.

Sean Andrew Snaize, 34, of Glen Close, Fulford, was jailed for 10 weeks. He pleaded guilty to racial behaviour and criminal damage on February 26 and criminal damage and a public order offence on March 9. All the offences were committed in Dewsbury. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim of the racial behaviour.

Callum Andrew Thomas Morley, 27, of Beechwood Croft, Sherburn-in-Elmet was jailed for 44 weeks after he pleaded guilty to affray in South Milford. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge. The sentence included 20 weeks previously suspended and resentencing for the offences for which he was on a community order at the time.

Jordan Lee Hipkins, 27, of Horsman Avenue, central York, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to steal from a donation box at Holy Trinity Church, Micklegate, York.

Stephen Michael Stelmach was jailed for 46 weeks for shoplifting in York. The 67-year-old of Camberley Street, Leeds, pleaded guilty to stealing a £298 jacket from Reiss and two jumpers worth £72 from Next. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.