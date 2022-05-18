STUDENTS and staff from a college near York took part in a number of activities designed to tackle loneliness as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Members of Selby College were encouraged to work in pairs or groups as part of the activities, which included a 'Marathon in Mind' event, staff darts competition, gardening, family fortune themed games and volleyball and table tennis competitions.

Lorraine Fisher, counselling and wellbeing coordinator at Selby College, said: “Loneliness can be a significant contributing factor when it comes to poor mental health. That is why it was important that this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week activities were designed to tackle loneliness and provide ways for our staff and students to engage and build connections with their fellow students and colleagues.

“There has been a great buzz across the campus throughout the week and feedback from employees and learners has been extremely positive - it was fantastic to see everyone socialising and having fun.”

As part of the ‘Marathon in Mind’ event, sports students rowed, cycled and ran as many marathons as possible over two days. Students and staff from across the college were encouraged to get involved, which saw them collectively achieve 139 miles - the equivalent of more than five marathons.

After some fierce knockout rounds, maths and science tutors Ian King and Peter Packer took home the winning trophy for the staff darts competition.

Staff were also encouraged to submit a photograph of things in pairs or a group as part of a photography competition, which was won by executive assistant Susan Credland who captured a group of adult and baby geese together.

Ruth Baxter, additional learning support manager at the college, said: "I haven’t played darts in years, so the competition was a nice way for me to try my hand at it again and to mix with colleagues across the college that I don’t usually see every day.

"A fantastic night was had by all as part of the final and hospitality and catering assessor, Liz Brighton, even made pie and peas, which was a real treat. We really enjoyed each other’s company and had some competitive, yet friendly fun – although it did get very tense in the final leg of the last game."

Members of the college were also invited to wear their favourite colour on Friday May 13, which aimed to open up conversations about things that staff and students have in common.

Information and how to access support on tackling loneliness were also shared with both staff and students throughout the course of the activity week.

To find out more about Selby College’s mental health and wellbeing support services, please visit the college website.