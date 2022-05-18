YORKSHIRE Water is urging people visiting its reservoirs, over what is expected to be a sunny weekend, to resist the temptation of entering the water.

Figures from the National Fire Chiefs Council indicate 50 per cent of the 254 accidental drownings in 2020 involved people who were not intending to enter the water, with 71 per cent of those deaths occurring at inland watercourses, such as reservoirs, rivers and lakes. Almost 80 per cent of the deaths were males.