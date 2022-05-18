YORKSHIRE Water is urging people visiting its reservoirs, over what is expected to be a sunny weekend, to resist the temptation of entering the water.
Figures from the National Fire Chiefs Council indicate 50 per cent of the 254 accidental drownings in 2020 involved people who were not intending to enter the water, with 71 per cent of those deaths occurring at inland watercourses, such as reservoirs, rivers and lakes. Almost 80 per cent of the deaths were males.
Ash Roberts, public safety and safeguarding manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “People entering our reservoirs continues to be a daily occurrence, whether that be those intending to swim or people deciding the water looks inviting. As the weather improves, we see more people getting into the water who had never intended to do so when they arrived.
“It is vital people visiting our reservoirs this weekend don’t risk their safety by entering the water. The water in the reservoirs can cause cold water shock.”
To promote safety around open water, Yorkshire Water runs an education programme for schools. The sessions teach children the ‘Float to Live’ technique, explains how children can keep themselves, family and friends safe around water and what to do in an emergency.
