COUNCILLORS in York are inviting applications for grants to make sport clubs more accessible, offer more sports options and further improve safety and wellbeing standards.
The Small Grants Fund from City of York Council will see funding of up to £500 distributed to clubs, whilst the Hub Club Grants will award a max of £1,000 to five successful applicants per year.
Both funds are open for applications before May 31 - and payments to successful applicants will be made in June.
Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “These grants will be able to help clubs improve their community engagement and support their members’ health and wellbeing. There are so many brilliant sports and leisure groups across the city who I’m sure would be able to make great use of this funding."
To support club members’ wellbeing, all successful applicants are required to complete mental health awareness training. They will be given a small award to undertake this nationally-recognised scheme.
Stuart Morton, from Wigginton Petanque Club, said their grant allowed the club to buy new and quality second-hand boules and to promote the club on social media.
Applications for the grants can be made at: www.york.gov.uk/SportsFunding
