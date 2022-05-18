RACEGOERS were back in York last week as the Dante Festival returned after a two-year absence.

Great as it was to see thoroughbreds giving their all as they pounded down the straight, one of our photos today suggests another potential use for Knavesmire - hosting sheepdogs trials...

The photo, taken in 1923, shows three women who took part in the International Sheepdog Trials on Knavesmire that year.

But before you get too excited and start imagining shepherds from Tuscany, Crete, Argentina and other exotic locations all converging on York, the caption to the photograph makes one thing clear. This ‘international’ competition was confined to the ‘home’ nations of England, Scotland and Wales only. Shame...

The photo, and others in this gallery - which all come from Explore York’s wonderful digital archive - proves that, while there may be nowt so queer as folk, there’s nowt quite so interesting, either.

We particularly love the photo of the boy scout manfully holding back the crowds during a royal visit (possibly by the future King Edward VIII) in 1923.

A boy scout holding back the crowds on the corner of St Helen's Square and Coney Street during a royal visit in May 1923

There are plenty of policeman holding the line, too - but it’s the boy scout who appears to be doing most of the hard work.

We also love the photo of an elegant Edwardian lady and gentleman standing right on the top of the roof of York minster some time in the early 1900s.

How they managed to get up there in those clothes we’re not quite sure...

A man and woman on the roof of York Minster, early 1900s. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives

And as for the officers of the 14th Regimental District in York posing for the camera in September 1886 - what’s that all about?

Did the army go in for synchronised posing competitions in those days?

Officers of the 14th Regimental District, York, in Septmber 1886. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives

You can see lots more images if you click on our gallery...