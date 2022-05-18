A CAR left the road and ended up down an embankment after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 6.11pm last night (May 17) to Beal Lane in Selby.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby responded to reports of a road traffic collision where one car had left the roadway and come to rest down an embankment.
"The driver was out of the vehicle on arrival of the Selby crews.
"This incident was dealt with by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service."
