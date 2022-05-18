A MAN was rescued after a house fire last night (May 17).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 7pm to reports of a fire in Cherrytree Walk in Tadcaster.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two crews from Tadcaster along with a crew from our neighboring brigade West Yorkshire, responded to reports of a fire in a property with persons reported.

"A man was led to safety by fire crews.

"Fire service personnel extinguished a fire in a microwave in the kitchen using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, and a thermal imaging camera.

"Crews ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan."