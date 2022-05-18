A PLANNED footbridge to replace Copmanthorpe’s level crossing would feel threatening for lone women and would not be accessible for people in wheelchairs, York’s transport chief has said.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said he did not support Network Rail’s plans for a replacement bridge further north at the Beckett’s Crossing site, which would be stepped and not ramped.

Network Rail has said that improvements between York and Church Fenton will allow trains to reach speeds of 125mph on all four lines, “bringing faster, more reliable journeys for passengers".

The crossing is currently controlled by miniature red and green stop lights on both sides, but people are able to ignore the lights and cross anyway.

Network Rail has recorded eight incidents at the crossing in the last 11 years, including near misses, people trying to cross while a train is approaching and children playing on the crossing.

On a typical weekday, around 690 trains pass over it.

City of York Council officers recommended that Cllr D’Agorne, who is also deputy leader of the council, supported Network Rail’s proposed bridge for public safety reasons.

They pointed out that the current crossing is also not ideal for people with disabilities.

But Cllr D’Agorne said: “An unattractive, unlit, enclosed bridge would be particularly threatening for lone women and anyone who’s concerned about the threat of crime and threats of violence.”

Cllr D’Agorne added that the proposal could lead to “unlawful discrimination”.

“It’s within the remit of Network Rail to asses the relative costs and benefits of alternatives which can provide an alternative route either under or over the line which is going to meet their safety requirements but also meet their responsibilities under the equalities act,” he added.

Cllr D’Agorne and public speakers at the meeting also pointed out that the proposal would hinder a possible future active travel route linking Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe.

Jamie Wood, from York Cycle Campaign, said: “It is vital that the possibility of a cycle friendly and fully accessible crossing be explored prior to this opportunity effectively being lost forever.”

Copmanthorpe Parish Council raised questions about Network Rail’s consultation process and said the council should not support a “discriminatory proposal”.

The meeting heard that the landowner at the Beckett’s Crossing is not supportive of a ramped bridge.

Network Rail is still able to apply directly to the Secretary of State for Transport for a rail crossing diversion order for the bridge.

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.