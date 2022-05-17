A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning a seven-year period.

Scotland Yard has confirmed in a statement that a man aged in his 50s has been arrested.

The unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office, the Sun reported, from a Scotland Yard statement.

Westminster. Credit: PA

The individual remains in custody and the investigation into the alleged offences, which took place between 2002 and 2009, is ongoing.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the MP involved not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the Conservative whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for its statement by The PA News Agency.

Howveer, the Sun reported that it says the alleged sexual offences are said to have taken place in London between 2002 and 2009.