POLICE are trying to trace this man after an alleged incident of voyerism at a York shop.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a report of voyeurism in a York store.
They say they'd like to speak to the man in the images following a report of voyeurism at a store on High Ousegate in York at around 2pm on Friday, April 22.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he will have information that will assist their investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Police Constable 518 Skelton or email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220067890 when passing on information."
