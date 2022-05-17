YORK-born Lucy Staniforth has been recalled to the England Women squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Staniforth was last part of the England squad in 2020, playing one match in the SheBelieves Cup.

Prior to that, she appeared seven times in friendlies throughout 2019, assisting a goal and starting three times.

She also played twice in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, scoring once as England won the competition.

Since last appearing consistently for her country, Staniforth has moved from Birmingham City to Manchester United.

United finished fourth in the FA Women’s Super League, which finished earlier this month, in a campaign that saw Staniforth score two league goals in 12 appearances.

Her most recent appearance came in their penultimate league game against West Ham.

Staniforth has represented England since 2018, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals for her nation. She has been brought back to the side for their upcoming tournament.

This will be England’s first European tournament under manager Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman will be looking to win back-to-back tournaments, having won the 2017 Euros with her previous team, Holland.

“The Euros are getting closer, and this is a big step towards the tournament,” she said.

“We have a settled squad and I know we have players in our team that will give everything to make it a summer to remember.

“It is important the players have the chance to get some rest now after a very busy season before we get back to our work.

“We then have a series of prep camps coming up and it is important we use this time to build an even closer connection on and off the pitch.

“We also look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks.

“We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of pre camps start, so we can see where they are at.”