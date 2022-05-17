A North Yorkshire family farming business has opened a secure dog walking field.

The award-winning Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Café and Miniature Railway has launched the new venture at its Thornton Road site in Pickering.

The business has added the 1.25-acre dog walking area next to its farm shop and pick-your-own fields in response to demand for a secure facility to exercise dogs.

Cedarbarn's co-owner, Mandy Avison, who runs the business with her husband Karl, a fourth generation farmer, said: "We have extended our family-friendly offering to our four-legged friends with a secure field for you to exercise your dog.

"The field is open daily from 7am to 8pm, is surrounded by six-feet high secure fencing and is fully lit for year-round use."

The field which is available by appointment only has a double gated handling area for safe entry, and a tap to refill water bowls.

Only one booking is available at a time, offering exclusive use of the field.

Visitors are asked to wait by their car until the field has been vacated.

A 30-minute session for up to three dogs is £5, and then £8 for four to eight dogs. Hour-long sessions can also be booked.

Jess Corton who has tried out the dog walking field with her Cockapoo, Luna, said: "Luna loves having the run of the field without the distraction of other dogs and I can relax on the picnic bench with coffee and cake from the café safe in the knowledge that she's completely secure.

"I love the fact that it's fully lit; that will be very useful once the nights start to draw in."

Cedarbarn began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and is now a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.