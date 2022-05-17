ONE of York's newest attractions has celebrated its first 12 months of magic.

Hole in Wand, the mini golf centre in Coppergate shopping centre, threw open its doors in May 2021 just as Covid restrictions eased and indoor attractions were allowed to welcome people back.

Since then, the nine-hole wizard-themed adventure golf has welcomed 100,000 visitors, surpassing the expectations of its founders, Ben Fry and Phil Pinder.

Matt, Chloe and Grobblenook toasting the Hole in Wand's first year of trading in York.

The attraction - which features bubbling cauldrons, magical portals, and a giant picture frame where you become part of the painting - has also racked up 100,000 views on social platform TIK TOK and scored an average 4.5 out of five by visitors across several review sites.

Ben said: "We cannot believe that 12 months have passed already and we are about to enter our second year.

"We have made several positive changes to the golf following initial visitor feedback with further exciting changes to be announced, ensuring that our visitors always have a truly magical time.’

Phil added: "Opening a visitor attraction in York certainly has its challenges but it is as equally rewarding. There are so many great things to do for both locals and visitors and the offering is continually improving and we are excited to be part of it."

The Hole in Wand York is part of The Potions Cauldron offering, with the team also opening The Potions Express at York Train Station during the past year.

They also launched a new potions experience at their premises on Shambles, created a new Cauldron Cola and recently announced a second Hole in Wand attraction, due to open on June 4, 2022 in Blackpool.