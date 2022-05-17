A “bring your own picnic” event will be held in Heworth to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The picnic has been organised by Heworth without Parish Council (HWPC) and will take place at the Stray Road play area and playing field on Sunday June 5 from 2-6pm.
Anyone can attend the event, which is set to provide fun for the whole family.
Entertainment will be provided by York musicians, The Barberellas, who will perform on the day.
“The Queen’s Green Canopy Plaque” will also be unveiled at the event, along with samplings planted by pupils from Hempland Primary School to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Gayle Enion-Farrington, clerk to HWPC, said the area will be "dressed up with bunting" and urged anyone to come along.
More information about the event can be found on HWPC's Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/events/488087293058263/?ref=newsfeed
