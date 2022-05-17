The A64 is currently closed eastbound near the Castle Howard junction due to a two vehicle collision.
Police say a diversion in place which will bring you back out at the top of the hill on the A64.
****A64 ROAD CLOSURE EAST BOUND****— North Yorkshire Police - Ryedale (@NYP_Ryedale) May 17, 2022
2 vehicle collision , Castle Howard Junction, bottom of Whitwell on the Hill.
Diversion in place which will bring you back out at the top of the hill on the A64.#NYPdigitalPCSO 5537 pic.twitter.com/aVp73YmcYd
More to follow.
