A SOCIAL enterprise in York is getting ready to welcome visitors from the city’s twin, Münster in Germany.
Get Cycling CIC will host 15 employees from the City of Münster Government on a guided cycle tour of the area on Wednesday (May 18).
It will be the group’s fourth visit to York and its purpose is to improve intercultural relationships and enhance international communication and language skills.
During their time in the city, the guests will also take part in skills training at York Associates International, which has more than 35 years of experience providing English and international communication from the city.
Th visitors will also work on research projects, covering five areas including accessibility for tourists with disabilities, child friendliness at tourist attractions, the culture of food and drinking in York, the relationship between Harry Potter and the city and the differences between farming in York and in Münster.
Get Cycling CIC is a not-for-profit community interest company.
A spokesperson said: "We promote cycling for everyone for leisure, transport, health, happiness, and the environment. We sell, hire and repair bikes from our independent shop and workshop. We adapt and sell a vast range of speciality bikes for disabled customers all over the UK."
