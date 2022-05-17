Today we launch Your Money Matters - our campaign to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household of price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

At The Press we’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers like you.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, financial impact from the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.

The Press Editor Nigel Burton said: "We're facing a perfect storm of increased costs at every turn but there is help out there for people who are struggling.

"Clearly this is a worrying time for many and that’s why in our newspaper we will be offering you solutions, support and tips on how you can overcome the crisis."

Despite chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing measures to help people in the spring budget, it’s clear we all face unprecedented financial challenges.

That’s why in the coming weeks we will profile charities and organisations that offer both practical and emotional support. We will shine a light on those affected most by increased costs.

Most importantly, this newspaper will help you save money or win prizes through our brilliant special offers – so look out for the Your Money Matters content every day.

Also watch out for the hashtag #yourmoneymatters on social media over the coming days and weeks to see more of how we can help you and your family through this difficult time.

Don’t forget if you subscribe for home delivery or a digital subscription you will benefit from access to our amazing Reader Rewards.

Using your reader rewards membership, not only can you benefit from shopping discounts you can now also benefit from a great range of additional savings including cashback offers, travel, attractions and wellbeing.

This is alongside a new travel, ticket and lifestyle concierge service, helping you and your family manage every facet of your day-to-day needs. Speak to our customer service team on 0800 953 0227 for more information.

If you would like to share your experience of the cost of living crisis, if you are a charity or organisations offering support, or a businesses overcoming the odds to survive and thrive get in touch with us by emailing: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk