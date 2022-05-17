PYROTECHNIC and explosive detection dogs will be deployed at York City's play-off final on Saturday - along with additional stewards and police officers - in a bid to avoid any repeat of last week's 'disgraceful' scenes.

The football club says North Yorkshire Police has also warned that any pitch encroachment, during or after the match, will result in arrest.

York's victory over Chorley in last Wednesday's Vanarama National League North play-off eliminator was marred by seating in the South Stand being damaged, flares being thrown between the two sets of supporters and fans invading the pitch before full time.

The club says a number of measures have been put in place by the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which comprises City of York Council and the Fire, Police and Ambulance services.

“Supporters can expect an increase in stewards and a police presence in and around the stadium and in the city centre on matchday, at the request of the SAG," said a spokesman.

“As part of the stadium's agreement to host the Rugby League World Cup, drug, pyrotechnic and explosive detection dogs will also be present around the stadium for the dogs to become familiar with the stadium and the surrounding area.

"These dogs are friendly, and supporters are encouraged to chat to the dog handlers."

He said the club was asking supporters to respect such measures to ensure the SAG was satisfied and can allow it to operate as normal for future games.

“Supporter safety is our top priority, and we would like to ensure that supporters enjoy the biggest occasion in recent York City history whilst complying with the SAG measures," he said.

“It is a monumental day for everyone involved and we hope supporters can be our 12th man to lift the team on the pitch and get us over the line.”