BOSSES from both York’s universities, and from York College and Askham Bryan College, have thrown their weight behind the city’s campaign to become home to new national rail body Great British Railways.

In a joint letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps they say they are committed to ensuring York has the qualified workforce it would need as the home of GBR. And they say choosing York would boost the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

City of York Council formally submitted its ‘Yes2York’ bid for York to host the headquarters of GBR - which the Department for Transport says will be ‘the railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘the heart of the rail network’ - in March. It was backed by organisations across the city, including The Press, LNER and the city’s MPs. A shortlist of cities in the running is expected to be announced by the Government this month, followed by a public vote.

Now the leaders of York’s universities and colleges have written to Mr Shapps to support York’s case .

They say they can play a ‘vital part in providing the highly-qualified workforce GBR will require to achieve its ambition’.

The letter to Mr Shapps says: “As you will already be aware, the city’s academic institutions are already investing in, and playing a critical role in, levelling up York and the North, to ensure every individual achieves their full potential. We believe if (York’s) bid is successful, it will only accelerate that commitment further.

“We are committed to ensuring young people in the city and all parts of Yorkshire are equipped with the right qualifications and skills, ready for the jobs of the future. We also strive to support adults in the city to re-skill and upskill, remaining responsive to the changing economic needs of the region.”

The letter highlights the strengths of research in robotics, autonomous systems and AI - all essential to future railway technologies. And it stresses that York’s education institutions want to support people from all backgrounds to work for the railways, in everything from high-tech AI-driven engineering jobs to admin, rail maintenance or customer service.

The letter, signed by University of York vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery, York St John University vice-chancellor Professor Karen Bryan, York College principal Lee Probert and Dr Tim Whitaker, principal of Askham Bryan College, also emphasises the successful connections built up with transport organisations such as Northern Rail and LNER, through placements, short courses and apprenticeships.

The letter continues: “We provide the research, professional training and education that employers value, to help drive economic growth and support the innovative skills agenda for the region for years to come. We are proud to give our full support for York’s bid to be the home of Great British Railways, and hope you (agree) that York really is the best choice.”